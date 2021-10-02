5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $354,000

 Skip to main content
Looking for that East side gem? Look no further! You can have it all here with over 2700 sq ft of charm from its era. This 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with attached double car garage features tons of living space and amenities! Main level master bedroom with attached 1/2 bath, living room, formal dining room, family room, office/den, fireplace, cedar closet and tons of storage are just a few. This property sits on a huge corner lot with mature landscaping, large front yard and even bigger fenced in back yard with a spot to park your RV. Additional storage can be found in the included storage shed. Close to the hospital, trails, shopping, and dining. Call Cheri Flesher at 406-202-8447, or your real estate professional.

