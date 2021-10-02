5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $354,000

Looking for that East side gem? Look no further! You can have it all here with over 2700 sq ft of charm from its era. This 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with attached double car garage features tons of living space and amenities! Main level master bedroom with attached 1/2 bath, living room, formal dining room, family room, office/den, fireplace, cedar closet and tons of storage are just a few. This property sits on a huge corner lot with mature landscaping, large front yard and even bigger fenced in back yard with a spot to park your RV. Additional storage can be found in the included storage shed. Close to the hospital, trails, shopping, and dining. Call Cheri Flesher at 406-202-8447, or your real estate professional.