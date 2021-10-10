5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $329,000

A SWEET UPPER EAST RANCHER! Sitting on a quiet street just around the corner from Lockey Park, you'll find this lovely 5 bedroom/2 bathroom house with wonderful yards, both front and back. Inside, find newer flooring, a large picture window and a beautiful brick fireplace. The kitchen is spacious with plenty of light. Upstairs, you'll find three bedrooms and a full bathroom. One of the bedrooms opens up to a surprise hot tub room where you can soak away. This heavenly space then leads to the backyard oasis. Downstairs is a family room, a bonus room, two more bedrooms(non-conforming), and a completely remodeled bathroom with a beautifully tiled shower. There is a detached 2-car garage. Great location near the hospital and the Capitol. Come relax in the backyard and hot tub. Welcome home!