5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $325,000

Hard-wood floors and a beautiful rock fireplace characterize this 1960's rancher located in the highly desirable upper east. Large picture windows in the living room let in abundant natural light. No garage, but there is plenty of room to build an alley access garage on the nice sized corner lot. There are three main floor bedrooms and a main floor bathroom. Downstairs you will find the family room, 2 non-conforming bedrooms and a bathroom. Fenced back yard is pet friendly. Mature landscaping and underground sprinklers.