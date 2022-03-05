Two houses for the price of one, plus great income potential!Charming open-concept 4 BD / 1 BA main house + 1 BD / 1 BA house on a 0.16 ac lot, fenced yard, rented to long-term tenants (month to month leases). Rents = $1,100/mo & $750/mo respectively.Multiple purchase ideas to consider! (including but not limited to):1) Investment property. Gross rents are currently $1,850/mo (~$370/bedroom) and can be improved!2) Primary residence with long-term rental. Offset your cost of ownership expenses!3) Primary residence with separate house for extended family, in-laws, short term rental, etc.4) Short-term vacation rental. The choice is yours, call Steven Costle at 406-581-3640, or your real estate professional today! Property is located near the DEQ and Lincoln Park.
5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $319,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 36-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of raping a child younger than 12.
A jury has found a Helena man guilty of raping and sexually assaulting children.
Gov. Greg Gianforte shot a mountain lion while hunting on national forest in the Paradise Valley late last year, a legal hunt which drew natio…
The lawsuit also seeks to have the law struck down as unconstitutional, an argument that is still playing out at the district court level.
A Helena man was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.
Helena Public Schools officials are reconsidering portions of a new pay matrix that raised the minimum salaries of some administrative positio…
A newly formed group that seeks to promote home-grown growth and investing in Helena’s future monetarily and philosophically will have its fir…
For those of you who already miss having Las Cozadoras at the Canyon Ferry Mini Basket, I have good news!
Two nonprofit organizations advocating for motorized access to public land have filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging the U.S. Forest S…
The Smith River is Montana’s only river requiring a permit to float.