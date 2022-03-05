 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $319,500

Two houses for the price of one, plus great income potential!Charming open-concept 4 BD / 1 BA main house + 1 BD / 1 BA house on a 0.16 ac lot, fenced yard, rented to long-term tenants (month to month leases). Rents = $1,100/mo & $750/mo respectively.Multiple purchase ideas to consider! (including but not limited to):1) Investment property. Gross rents are currently $1,850/mo (~$370/bedroom) and can be improved!2) Primary residence with long-term rental. Offset your cost of ownership expenses!3) Primary residence with separate house for extended family, in-laws, short term rental, etc.4) Short-term vacation rental. The choice is yours, call Steven Costle at 406-581-3640, or your real estate professional today! Property is located near the DEQ and Lincoln Park.

