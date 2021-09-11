 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $285,000

Oh, if the walls could talk. This home has been owned by one family for over 50 years. Many memories and love have been found here. You will find 4 spacious bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. On the main level there is a bedroom, kitchen, lvingroom and bonus room. If you are looking for retro, you could have fun with this. Or if your looking to remodel & update, you could make it your own. Possibilities are endless. Oversized garage that offers a mezzanine for ample storage and a separate area that has been a work shop. Newer metal roof and siding.Call Jody Anderson 406-461-2879 or your real estate professional for your personal tour.

