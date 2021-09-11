Oh, if the walls could talk. This home has been owned by one family for over 50 years. Many memories and love have been found here. You will find 4 spacious bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. On the main level there is a bedroom, kitchen, lvingroom and bonus room. If you are looking for retro, you could have fun with this. Or if your looking to remodel & update, you could make it your own. Possibilities are endless. Oversized garage that offers a mezzanine for ample storage and a separate area that has been a work shop. Newer metal roof and siding.Call Jody Anderson 406-461-2879 or your real estate professional for your personal tour.
5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $285,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A woman died and a teenage girl was injured Monday when the vehicle they were in began sliding on a gravel road north of Helena before rolling…
A 30-year-old Helena woman has been accused of assaulting a child and meth possession.
- Updated
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte on Thursday blasted President Joe Biden's announcement to impose a widespread vaccination mandate amid the COVID-19 resurgence.
A 19-year-old Helena woman, Kailey Dawn Logan, has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash that occurred on Monday north of town.
About 20 homes were briefly evacuated Saturday afternoon amid a wildfire caused by fireworks in the Nob Hill area of Helena's South Hills, off…
"DPHHS could just as easily have issued a press release stating the same suggestions, without abusing the rulemaking process," the Montana Nurses Association said.
A fire occurred early Tuesday at the Tower Hill Apartments in Helena, involving several units and displacing 40 residents.
Valley View Drive-In, a new drive-in movie experience, held its first screenings over Labor Day weekend.
A man was arrested Monday after leading law enforcement in a chase from the Wolf Creek area to Helena that at times hits speeds of nearly 100 …
A 27-year-old Helena man has been charged with strangling his partner.