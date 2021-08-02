So much square footage for the money! This house needs an investor to make this diamond in the rough sparkle. Lots of the hard work is done - mostly finish work needed to complete. Electrical has been upgraded, new HVAC duct work, new on demand hot water heater, newer roof. Demo has been started in the basement. Flooring removed, but replacement flooring is included in the price - almost 1,000 SF of engineered bamboo already onsite and ready for install!Fenced backyard, original hardwoods on the main level, pellet stove in the basement. Attached garage. This house won't disappoint.
5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $285,000
