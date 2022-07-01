Your Montana home, embodying all you've been searching for. Privacy and acreage, surrounded by BLM land, and stunning lake views. These are unique, lighthouse quality views like you haven't seen before - Hauser Lake, city lights, the Elkhorns, and the Helena valley. Situated ideally on 15 acres, you'll find this thoughtfully designed and meticulously built custom-built home. The circle sawn wood floors lead you into an inviting open living room, centered with a massive stone fireplace, accented with lovely wood beams...all amidst large picture windows that perfectly frame the spectacular views. This special space flows right into the dining room and the extensive kitchen that has a large island, breakfast bar, and generous counter space, all of granite. State-of-the-art
5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $1,739,000
