Amazing VIEWS! You'll fall in love the minute you walk through the door! Gorgeous custom built home. 3612 sqft. 5 beds. 2 full + 2 half baths. Vaulted 26' ceilings. Huge windows take advantage of views of the city, valley and lake. Beautiful kitchen with custom Hickory cabinets, stainless appliances and gas range. Great pantry. A skylight in each of 4 bedrooms for stargazing. Radiant floor heat throughout house. 2 car attached garage plumbed for propane heat. 40x60 shop with 1 bed, 1 bath, washer dryer hook ups and overhead propane heater. Stamped and stained concrete patio. Sits on 22.42 acres at the bottom of Scratchgravel Hills. Backs to acres of BLM on 2 sides. No covenants or HOA. Potential horse property. Call Roberta at 406-202-2129, or your real estate professional.
5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $1,198,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The television show "Yellowstone" put out an online open casting call on Monday, seeking local talent to work as extras for filming in Helena on Aug. 24.
A 34-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of multiple sex crimes against minors.
The event was the first time all three appeared together in a forum.
The Matt Staff Road fire 12 miles east of Helena remained at 1,587 acres and is 84% contained as of Sunday afternoon, according to officials with the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation’s County Assist Team.
Stainless-steel fermenters have replaced the printing press that operated for decades in the former Independent Record office in downtown Helena.
The Matt Staff Road fire 12 miles east of Helena grew slightly to 1,587 acres Saturday with 38% containment, authorities said, noting they hoped to make “significant progress” throughout the day thanks to a break in the weather.
The city of Helena bid farewell to one of its finest during Monday evening's city commission meeting.
The Montana Department of Corrections is contesting a decision by the state’s Human Rights Commission that overruled a hearings officer and found in favor of a former DOC employee who says she was wrongfully terminated from her job.
This fall’s election will provide some insight about where Montana’s Democrats are headed and if their renewed focus on “kitchen table" issues will resonate with voters.
Three abortion laws will continue to stay on hold in Montana following a unanimous state Supreme Court order issued by a five-justice panel Tuesday.