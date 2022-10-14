Amazing VIEWS! You'll fall in love the minute you walk through the door! Gorgeous custom built home. 3612 sqft. 5 beds. 2 full + 2 half baths. Vaulted 26' ceilings. Huge windows take advantage of views of the city, valley and lake. Beautiful kitchen with custom Hickory cabinets, stainless appliances and gas range. Great pantry. A skylight in each of 4 bedrooms for stargazing. Radiant floor heat throughout house. 2 car attached garage plumbed for propane heat. 40x60 shop with 1 bed, 1 bath, washer dryer hook ups and overhead propane heater. Stamped and stained concrete patio. Sits on 22.42 acres at the bottom of Scratchgravel Hills. Backs to acres of BLM on 2 sides. No covenants or HOA. Potential horse property. Call Roberta at 406-202-2129, or your real estate professional.
5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $1,100,000
