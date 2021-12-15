Beautiful home with room for everyone and everything. This home boasts amazing craftsmanship and features including 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, theater room, game room, spacious kitchen and living rooms. Also, an extra bedroom and bathrooms in the detached bonus building.Step from the breathtaking covered wrap around deck into the spacious foyer and take in the gorgeous 3 story staircase. The main floor of this home has all the amenities including the kitchen, formal dining, office, large mud room, laundry, and master bedroom with en suite. The kitchen speaks for itself with its custom maple butcher block island and cherry cabinets. Perfect for entertaining and cooking your favorite meals. Through the master bedroom are french doors connecting to a large back deck with incredible mountain..
5 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $965,000
