Live the Montana Dream! This home sits on 10.2+/- acres, is 5612 square feet, and has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This custom home has many features such as custom concrete countertops, large master suite, oversized bedrooms, a family room in the walk out basement, a man cave or additional bedroom in the basement. Home is ICF construction with maximal insulation factor. The outdoor swimming pool has an updated heating system and cabana room. The 2 car garage is set up with 220V, and the 40 x 50 foot shop offers additional parking and storage and has a large workshop. The property has expansive views, a stream running through the lower corner of the property and attracts various species of wildlife. The property has a 28 GPM well, a septic system, underground sprinklers, landscaping,
5 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $899,000
