Views for miles, literally 360 degrees from this beautiful home. This home has 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, room for everyone and everything. When you walk in the front door the windows take you right back outside. Watch the storms roll in from the comfort of the living room and the gas fireplace keeping you cozy. There is a 3 car attached garage and additionally a 40x44 metal building with 1 open end if you wanted animals. The property is landscaped and has a new composite deck for you to enjoy your dinner or cocktails out enjoying family, friends, and the views. Don't miss out on this property as it will go fast with all it has to offer.
5 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $822,818
