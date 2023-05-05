With incredible views, this beautiful - better than new - home in Canyon Ridge Subdivision can be YOUR next home! This well appointed executive home with 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and 3 car attached garage on 1 acre has room for everyone! Plenty of landscaping but still room to customize. Main level living at it's finest with the master suite, 2 additional bedrooms and laundry all on the main level. Private well and septic. Basement only needs a little trim and flooring in the main area to be finished. Choose your own style.
5 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $815,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The dead bear was reported to officials on Monday morning and photographs of the bear lying on a hillside about 20 to 40 yards off the highway…
Before setting himself ablaze Sunday morning, Jason Long sent his mother a tender text: 'I love you, good bye.'
“He wasn’t just a body. He wasn’t just some random guy. He was loved. I loved him so much,” said his mother.
Speaker Regier has a gavel.
The historic Montana Club puts the Rathskeller on the sale block.
It’s getting hard to read the news about Montana’s legislative session these days.