With incredible views, this beautiful - better than new - home in Canyon Ridge Subdivision can be YOUR next home! This well appointed executive home with 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and 3 car attached garage on 1 acre has room for everyone! Plenty of landscaping but still room to customize. Main level living at it's finest with the master suite, 2 additional bedrooms and laundry all on the main level. Private well and septic. Basement only needs a little trim and flooring in the main area to be finished. Choose your own style.