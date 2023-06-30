This house is not a drive by! The home looks modest from the street, but once you open the door it is like stepping into your dream house, with so many custom upgrades. At over 3800 finished sq. ft, with 5 beds, 3 baths and a large finished basement, there is lots of room to entertain family/friends without feeling crowded. The living/dining room has a vaulted ceiling with custom beam. The kitchen is a cook’s dream with a huge island that provides ample room for baking, feeding a large group, or old-fashioned canning. The primary suite has a tray ceiling/crown molding, bathroom with oversized soaking tub, and a walk in closet with access to the laundry room. There is a two car oversized garage and additional gravel parking pad. Don't miss the beautifully landscaped front and back yards with a water feature, tiger wood decks, underground sprinklers/drip system for the flower beds filled with perennials. Call Shawna Korth at 720-273-6390 or your real estate professional.