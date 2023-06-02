Located in Canyon Ferry Estates this meticulously maintained 5 bed, 2 bath home sits on just over 1 acre of land & is positioned to make the most of those captivating Montana sunsets. From the moment you step inside, you are greeted with a warm interior & all the modern amenities of a newer home. Two separate living areas & a bonus room off the main entry provide plenty of extra space to spread out. The modern kitchen provides granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & a walk-in pantry as well as beautiful views of the mountains. Walking out to the back deck you will see what makes this home & its views so special. From a beautiful custom-built chicken coop to the garden & fire pit area you will never want to leave this backyard oasis. Among the many landscape features, you will also find an established wildflower field, fruit trees & berry bushes. The underground irrigation keeps this tastefully landscaped yard looking immaculate. The property is fenced on three sides with only one small area remaining (or skip the fence & build that dream shop!). Private well & septic. Embrace the Montana lifestyle in this peaceful community while only minutes from the airport, shopping, hiking, boating & more! Average electricity/mo is $136 and gas/mo is $49.