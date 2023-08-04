This house is not a drive by, it is like stepping into your dream house, with so many custom upgrades. At over 3800 finished sq. ft, with 5 beds, 3 baths and a large finished basement, there is lots of room to entertain without feeling crowded. The living/dining room has a vaulted ceiling with custom beam. The kitchen is a cook’s dream with a huge island that provides ample room for baking, feeding a large group, or old-fashioned canning. The primary suite has a tray ceiling/crown molding, bathroom with oversized soaking tub, and a walk in closet with access to the laundry room. There is a two car oversized garage and additional gravel parking pad. Don't miss the beautifully landscaped front and back yards with a water feature, tiger wood decks, underground sprinklers/drip system for the flower beds filled with perennials.Call Shawna Korth at 720-273-6390 or your real estate professional.
5 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $724,900
