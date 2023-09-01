This house is not a drive by, it is like stepping into your dream house, with so many custom upgrades. At over 3800 finished sq. ft, with 5 beds, 3 baths and a large finished basement, there is lots of room to entertain without feeling crowded. The living/dining room has a vaulted ceiling with custom beam. The kitchen is a cook’s dream with a huge island that provides ample room for baking, feeding a large group, or old-fashioned canning. The primary suite has a tray ceiling/crown molding, bathroom with oversized soaking tub, and a walk in closet with access to the laundry room. There is a two car oversized garage and additional gravel parking pad. Don't miss the beautifully landscaped front and back yards with a water feature, tiger wood decks, underground sprinklers/drip system for the flower beds filled with perennials.Call Shawna Korth at 720-273-6390 or your real estate professional.
5 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $699,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
The upscale restaurant will be sold to a former employee, current owner Marci Andersen announced Tuesday.
Judge in Dr. Thomas Weiner lawsuit rules in favor of St. Peter's Health.
The remains were discovered on Aug. 27 in a home off Garden Drive and have been sent to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula.
The closure affects 16 children and 55 employees.
With Franklin spinning in the Atlantic Ocean, here is a look at all of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane basin storm names. Plus, see what happens i…