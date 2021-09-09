5 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $699,900

Stunning custom new build. Home was completed in May 2021. Home has finished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom and Main floor laundry. 9 foot ceilings, granite countertops throughout. Under cabinet lighting in kitchen, large walk in cabinet faced pantry with automatic lighting, ceramic tile floor and porcelain tile in shower, custom hunter Douglas shades throughout and-room darkening in bedrooms. Commercial grade Moen faucets/fixtures throughout. Utility sink in laundry room, two electric water heaters, whole house water filter, custom iron railing with powder coat paint, seeded glass bronze light fixtures throughout, upgraded Trane furnace and Trane central ac unit, custom fireplace with custom mantel. Oversized heated 3 car garage. Basement is plumbed and framed for 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom.