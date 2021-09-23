5 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $659,900

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Custom new build in Red Fox Meadows.Home has finished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom and Main floor laundry. 9 foot ceilings, granite countertops throughout. Large walk in cabinet faced pantry with automatic lighting. Bathroom features ceramic tile floor and porcelain tile in shower, custom hunter Douglas shades throughout and-room darkening in bedrooms. Utility sink in laundry room, two electric water heaters, whole house water filter system, upgraded Trane furnace and Trane central ac unit, custom fireplace. Basement is ready for your vision to come to life, basement has 9 foot ceilings and is plumed and framed for 2 bedroom 1 bathroom. Large Oversized heated 3 car garage. Don't miss your opportunity to own this beautiful home.