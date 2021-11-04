5 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $659,000

This move-in-ready 5-bed, 2.5 bath home sits on nearly 4 acres. This lovely neighborhood is easily accessible, yet remote enough to provide you with your own space and privacy. The yard is fenced for your 4-legged friends and the seasonal stream is an added bonus. Main-level living, with master bath featuring double sinks, a tiled shower and a deluxe, claw-foot soaking tub. The 24 ft vaulted ceilings, open floor plan and unobstructed views of the mountains are highlights. Kitchen has leathered granite counters, a large island, maple cabinets, upgraded appliances, and a pantry. The spacious bedrooms are a perk, including the oversized bedroom above the above the 3-car garage. From BBQs on the patio to getting cozy by the wood stove, you're going to feel at home here. Call today for a tour.