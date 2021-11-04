This move-in-ready 5-bed, 2.5 bath home sits on nearly 4 acres. This lovely neighborhood is easily accessible, yet remote enough to provide you with your own space and privacy. The yard is fenced for your 4-legged friends and the seasonal stream is an added bonus. Main-level living, with master bath featuring double sinks, a tiled shower and a deluxe, claw-foot soaking tub. The 24 ft vaulted ceilings, open floor plan and unobstructed views of the mountains are highlights. Kitchen has leathered granite counters, a large island, maple cabinets, upgraded appliances, and a pantry. The spacious bedrooms are a perk, including the oversized bedroom above the above the 3-car garage. From BBQs on the patio to getting cozy by the wood stove, you're going to feel at home here. Call today for a tour.
5 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $659,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A two-vehicle crash at the corner of Euclid Avenue and Henderson Street in Helena sent both drivers to the hospital on Monday.
A 12-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with what was believed to be non-life-threatening injuries early Wednesday after she was struck b…
A 170-unit subdivision proposed to be built in Helena's Westside is set to come before the city commission following heavy criticism from the …
About 20 people including representatives of several government agencies banded together Tuesday to clean up an abandoned transient camp acros…
The mortality rate for Natives was four times greater than white Montanans.
The first tenant will move in to the Seeley Building this week in a project that took a site once home to a bus depot in Helena’s downtown and…
Montana has again risen to the top tier of COVID infections, hospitalizations, and general fussing that “you can’t tell me what to do."
Gov. Greg Gianforte and his wife, Susan, dressed as George and Martha Washington to pass out candy to trick-or-treaters at the governor's resi…
The association has voted to leave the national group, saying the organization has lost its focus in supporting local school boards offering professional development and advocating for quality education.
An elderly woman and her dog escaped from a fire that destroyed her home just north of Helena Thursday morning.