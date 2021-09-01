Sweet 5 bed home (2 non conforming in the basement) with spacious living areas plus inside work shop. Newer kitchen, large dining area plus a deck that is great for entertaining. Living room and family room downstairs are good sized with fireplaces (one is wood, other is gas). Basement is a walkout and has plumbing in the wall for a wet bar if desired. Horse/ Critter acreage with Spokane Creek (seasonal) frontage. Almost completely fenced. Large chain link fenced back yard. Enclosed dog kennel, 2 car attached PLUS another garage/shop. Adorable barn and corrals. Not far from Canyon Ferry lake
5 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $639,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
While it is a time-honored tradition to take first-day-of-school photos, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton warned people Thursday to p…
Dr. Shelly Harkins calls it "COVID-2.0."
Shodair Children’s Hospital’s low staffing numbers and failure to regularly monitor patients contributed to a patient suicide in May of this y…
Nine young hound dogs that were apparently dumped in the mountains near Boulder last week have been rescued so far, and authorities are lookin…
A jury found a Helena woman guilty of raping a fellow inmate at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.
The Commissioner of Political Practices has reached a $100 settlement agreement with Helena's mayor for a campaign practice violation in his b…
A 32-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a teen.
The Helena Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a missing teen.
Education officials reached Tuesday said the rule won’t have any practical effect on school districts that have implemented mask mandates for the new school year.
Helena Public Schools made no changes to its mask policy following the governor’s emergency rule Tuesday calling for various opt-outs for scho…