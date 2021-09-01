5 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $639,000

Sweet 5 bed home (2 non conforming in the basement) with spacious living areas plus inside work shop. Newer kitchen, large dining area plus a deck that is great for entertaining. Living room and family room downstairs are good sized with fireplaces (one is wood, other is gas). Basement is a walkout and has plumbing in the wall for a wet bar if desired. Horse/ Critter acreage with Spokane Creek (seasonal) frontage. Almost completely fenced. Large chain link fenced back yard. Enclosed dog kennel, 2 car attached PLUS another garage/shop. Adorable barn and corrals. Not far from Canyon Ferry lake