5 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $379,900

This unique property is located on the outskirts of East Helena. It is actually 2 residences. One built in 1958 that is rented to a long term tenant. The main structure was built in 1962 and the tenants are moving out in the near term. This could be a primary residence with a rental to help defer the payment or it could continue as a rental with a new tenant. This affordable property has a lot of potential for the new owners. Call Ray at 461 3030 or your real estate professional to see see this property.