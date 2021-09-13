2 Home Property;This property is unique and a MUST SEE! It is located on the outskirts of East Helena and is perfect for any family. Within walking distance to East Helena's Radley School, Kennedy Park, and Prickly Pear Creek you don't want to miss out. 2 homes sit on this property with a long-term tenant in the smaller home adjacent to the main home. Main home was built in 1962 and has been remodeled with several features like a Master walk-in tile shower, jetted bathtub in guest bathroom, and much more. This could be a primary residence with a rental to help defer the mortgage or it could continue as a rental with a new tenant. The options are endless. This very affordable property has lots of potential for new owners. These homes are separated by 6ft privacy wood fencing.
5 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $359,900
