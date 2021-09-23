Welcome to your new Home! Boasting 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, a large fenced back yard, and fantastic school district this East Helena home is looking for a new family! Built in 2003 this split level has been well cared for. Last year this home got a new roof, new back deck, and fresh coat of exterior paint! The master with en suite bathroom along with 2 bedrooms and another full bath hosts the upstairs, while the second family area, 2 bedrooms, and bathroom are on the lower level. With a BIG back deck and plenty of off street parking this home is great for Summer BBQ's! For more information contact Stephanie Martin at 406.590.9825 or your real estate professional today!
5 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $339,000
