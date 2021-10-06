5 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $2,100,000

Welcome to this quintessential horse estate set in the most enchanting spot along Spokane Creek and the Spokane hills. Enjoy over 100 private acres from this spectacular setting surrounded by Cottonwood groves and Ponderosa pines. This artisan built custom home offers 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths which includes a private guest quarter, plus a large office. This spacious home boasts a gourmet kitchen with a butcher block island, high-end appliances, granite countertops and a large pantry plus coffee bar. The close proximity den and breakfast nook make for cozy entertaining, plus elegant dining and living room for a more formal feel. Other highlights include a main level master suite with double walk-in closets, custom tile shower and claw foot tub.