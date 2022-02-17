5 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $998,000

This craftsman style home sits uniquely in nature's corridor. You will enjoy the essence of Montana's outdoors, as well as breathtaking majestic Mountain views out your front window. This 5 Bedroom, 3+rooms, 3 Bath, two-level +additional entry Craftsman style home offers an open concept to all the aspects of comfort and country! Handcrafted Alder wood Kitchen & Bathroom cabinetry, granite countertops & hardwood throughout, unique handcrafted design w/tile in Master bath & upstairs bathrooms are just a few of the things that make this home perfect. Complete with RV hookup/septic drain & attached 2 car Garage you can enjoy mountain views from any area of this fabulous property. Enjoy the outdoor covered porch as elk, deer, and wildlife graze throughout your 5 acre property.