Enjoy Montana living at its finest in this 5 bedroom/3 bath, Craftsman style home, complete with handcrafted alder cabinets, gorgeous Brazilian granite, and hardwood throughout. The great room offers open concept living with beautiful mountain views, and end of the road privacy. The main floor features the master bedroom and bathroom with custom tile walk-in shower, and two additional bedrooms and bath. The downstairs of this home has so much to offer including two bedrooms, bathroom, movie room, bonus office/exercise room, and separate entry. This 5-acre property is complete with RV hookups, mature trees, and a beautifully landscaped yard with plenty of room for a shop or barn. Recreation in every direction, 5 minutes to town, Montana City School District, Jefferson County.
5 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $949,999
