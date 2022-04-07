Enjoy Montana living at its finest in this 5 bedroom/3 bath, Craftsman style home, complete with handcrafted alder cabinets, gorgeous Brazilian granite, and hardwood throughout. The great room offers open concept living with beautiful mountain views, and end of the road privacy. The main floor features the master bedroom and bathroom with custom tile walk-in shower, and two additional bedrooms and bath. The downstairs of this home has so much to offer including two bedrooms, bathroom, movie room, bonus office/exercise room, and separate entry. This 5-acre property is complete with RV hookups, mature trees, and a beautifully landscaped yard with plenty of room for a shop or barn. Recreation in every direction, 5 minutes to town, Montana City School District, Jefferson County.
5 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $889,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Before a private screening of his new movie “Father Stu” Monday in Helena, actor Mark Wahlberg said he hopes the community will enjoy the film…
The year 2021 had the second-highest estimate on record for rainbow trout along the Craig section of the Missouri River, a state fish biologist said.
A grant from the Montana History Foundation may help unravel mysteries that some Chinese people buried a long time ago in Montana have taken t…
An 18-year-old Lincoln man has been charged with three felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent and one felony count of aggravated …
Portions of Lincoln Road at Interstate 15 will see traffic restrictions for a Montana Department of Transportation project beginning Monday ev…
Crumbl Cookies' fourth Montana store has opened in Helena, thanks to two sisters from Billings.
A perennial cannabis opposition group says it's launching a campaign to overturn recreational marijuana business where the margins on the 2020 legalization vote were slim.
Politics are already playing a big role in the nonpartisan race for a seat on the Montana Supreme Court.
Judge Michael Moses on Wednesday issued a preliminary injunction blocking Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen from enforcing the new laws. Jacobsen said she'd "immediately appeal" the decision.
Jamie Gehring begins her book by telling a story of when she was a little girl many years ago and a neighbor in the woods near Lincoln slowly …