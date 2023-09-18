Welcome to Montana City, where serenity meets luxury living! Nestled on 2 acres, this custom built home offers the perfect blend of comfort, space, and natural beauty. Prepare to be captivated by the breathtaking surroundings and the abundant possibilities this property has to offer.With 5 bedrooms, an office and a craft room, this home provides ample space for you and your guests. Step inside and be greeted by an inviting foyer that leads you into the heart of the home. The open-concept design seamlessly connects the living, dining, and kitchen areas, creating an ideal space for entertaining or simply enjoying quality time with loved ones. The well-appointed kitchen boasts stylish cabinetry, and a center island, making it a haven for any aspiring chef. Picture yourself preparing delicious meals while taking in the panoramic views of the Montana landscape through the large windows. Retreat to the spacious master suite, a true oasis of relaxation. With its generous size, a private ensuite bathroom, and a walk-in closet, this sanctuary is designed to provide the utmost comfort and privacy. The remaining four bedrooms offer versatility, and large closets.As you explore the exterior, you'll be mesmerized by the beauty that surrounds you. The vast 2-acre lot provides ample space for outdoor activities, gardening, or even the possibility of adding additional amenities such as a pool or a gazebo. Imagine hosting summer barbecues, roasting marshmallows around the fire pit, or simply enjoying the tranquility of your own private paradise.Located in Montana City, you'll enjoy the benefits of a peaceful community while still being within reach of modern conveniences. Basketball player? You'll have your own court right outside your door! Take advantage of the nearby recreational opportunities, including hiking, fishing, and skiing, or explore the charming downtown area of Helena, just a few minutes away with its local shops, restaurants, and cultural attractions.This remarkable house is more than just a home; it's a lifestyle. Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of Montana's natural beauty combined with the comforts of modern living. Schedule your private tour today and let your dreams become a reality in this idyllic setting. Call Jessica Moore (406)439-6931, Ashley Lucas (406)880-1512 or your real estate professional for a showing today