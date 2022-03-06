Complete Montana dream home! Stunning mountain views all around, roaming elk herds to enjoy and a stately home with all the bells and whistles! Spread out across 5 bedrooms over 3 floors with a bonus room, 2 living spaces and a theater room with a wet bar. Main level master bedroom with access to the front deck, heated floors in the master bathroom, massive multi-head shower and spa tub. Located only a short 15 minutes from the heart of Helena! Call Zentra Adams at 406-594-2470, or your real estate professional today!
5 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $799,000
