 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $799,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $799,000

Complete Montana dream home! Stunning mountain views all around, roaming elk herds to enjoy and a stately home with all the bells and whistles! Spread out across 5 bedrooms over 3 floors with a bonus room, 2 living spaces and a theater room with a wet bar. Main level master bedroom with access to the front deck, heated floors in the master bathroom, massive multi-head shower and spa tub. Located only a short 15 minutes from the heart of Helena! Call Zentra Adams at 406-594-2470, or your real estate professional today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News