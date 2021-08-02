Modern Luxury! This brilliant 3 story home sits on 2 acres with breathtaking views of the Helena Valley, Lake Helena and the Sleeping Giant. With 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, this is the ideal home where the coziness of mountain living is just minutes from the main streets of Helena. On the main level you will find tasteful modern updates in the kitchen including a smart fridge. Curl up by the fireplace and enjoy the natural light that beams throughout making this furnished move-in ready home the one of your dreams! New roof as of May 2020. (Qualified buyers with preapproval or proof of funds only, please.) Stunning property, hot location. Schedule your showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $789,000
