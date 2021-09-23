Modern Luxury! This brilliant 3 story home sits on 2 acres with breathtaking views of the Helena Valley, Lake Helena and the Sleeping Giant. With 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, this is the ideal home where the coziness of mountain living is just minutes from the main streets of Helena. On the main level you will find tasteful modern updates in the kitchen including a smart fridge. Curl up by the fireplace and enjoy the natural light that beams throughout making this furnished move-in ready home the one of your dreams! New roof as of May 2020. (Qualified buyers with preapproval or proof of funds only, please.) Stunning property, hot location. Schedule your showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $789,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Helena Tuesday evening, authorities reported.
A 25-year-old East Helena man died in the custody of the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center in Helena Saturday, according to authorities.
St. Peter's Health leadership announced Thursday the hospital is transitioning to crisis standards of care as both its intensive care unit and…
During a Thursday joint meeting of the state Board of Public Education and Board of Regents, a BPE member called curriculum from the 1619 Project “untrue history.”
- Updated
“I was not expecting that this would be the thing that would nearly kill me,” Nathaniel Kaiser said.
- Updated
A member of the public blamed the health officer for his wife's recent death due to COVID-19.
The lawsuit stakes its footing on the Montana Constitution's right-to-know provision.
A 38-year-old Boulder woman who runs a Helena pawn shop has admitted to lying about gun sales and failing to keep proper records.
I have been a golfer at the Bill Roberts Municipal Course for 20 years. The present operation of the restaurant is not meeting the needs of th…
“We are seeing patients that otherwise should not be in the hospital, because they have opted not to vaccinate,” Rich Rasmussen, CEO of the Montana Hospital Association, said Monday.