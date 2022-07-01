 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $765,000

Listing Agent is related to the seller(s).Beautifully crafted home in an enchanted forest, designed to bring the presence of the forest into the house. A nearly new construction finished in 2021 with extra-sized windows that bring unparalleled views of the forest. The scenic and cozy atmosphere makes this home a true gem. The land borders near a seasonal creek that is on shared community land. This shared community land also features a boulder park with a trail.

