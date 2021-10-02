5 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $595,000

Need Space? Privacy? Trees? Views? Sewing and Quilting Space? Place for all your toys? This may be the one! Spacious 5 Bedroom, 4 Bath home on a large wooded lot. The quilting room and attached garage have in floor radiant heat! The house has natural gas forced air heat and air conditioning. There are updated doors and trim, new boiler and furnace, newer roof and windows, new septic tank,,very large master suite, and an oak kitchen with new refrigerator and wall oven. In addition to the attached garage, there is a 38 X 46 sq. ft. shop! Beautiful lot with trees, views, and rocks!