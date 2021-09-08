5 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $595,000

What a place to call home! This 5 bedroom house is settled in the back portion of 1.58 acres offering an expansive view from the large living room window. Behind, there are approximately 14 additional acres of non-motorized public land filled with trees to offer backyard privacy while enjoying an afternoon on the deck with an outdoor bar/eating area. A greenhouse, garden space, dog run, RV parking spot, and detached garage with a shop completes your outdoor activities. Enter into a cozy living area with wood burning stove and multiple sitting areas, a formal dining room and spacious kitchen with granite countertops. The upper level provides a master ensuite plus 2 bedrooms and full bath.