What a place to call home! This 5 bedroom house is settled in the back portion of 1.58 acres offering an expansive view from the large living room window. Behind, there are approximately 14 additional acres of non-motorized public land filled with trees to offer backyard privacy while enjoying an afternoon on the deck with an outdoor bar/eating area. A greenhouse, garden space, dog run, RV parking spot, and detached garage with a shop completes your outdoor activities. Enter into a cozy living area with wood burning stove and multiple sitting areas, a formal dining room and spacious kitchen with granite countertops. The upper level provides a master ensuite plus 2 bedrooms and full bath.
5 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $595,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A woman died and a teenage girl was injured Monday when the vehicle they were in began sliding on a gravel road north of Helena before rolling…
- Updated
"... I’m one more artist pulling my tour of Montana this fall, one of the places I love best. It hurts.”
-
- 9 min to read
"These are scarce resource conversations we've never had in health care before in the U.S. of A., in any of our lifetimes," said Dr. Shelly Harkins.
The body of a missing Richmond, Virginia, woman was found Sunday in Glacier National Park, officials said.
Valley View Drive-In, a new drive-in movie experience, held its first screenings over Labor Day weekend.
A fire occurred early Tuesday at the Tower Hill Apartments in Helena, involving several units and displacing 40 residents.
The severity of COVID-19 cases in Lewis and Clark County has increased since the first wave of infections and multiple people have died this w…
A man was arrested Monday after leading law enforcement in a chase from the Wolf Creek area to Helena that at times hits speeds of nearly 100 …
The body of a man believed to be homeless was found early Wednesday at Women's Park.
Ochenski opinion: There’s simply no denying who is responsible for this new wave of medical, social and economic crises.