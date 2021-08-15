5 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $439,000

Great 4 plus bedroom, 2 bath home in Montana City, convenient to everything. Lots of room on this 7/10ths acre lot, you have your own well so no water bills, 2 car garage with additional carport, fenced yard, close to Montana City School. Nice patio and front deck, mature landscaping. Air Conditioning for the summer and wood burning stove for the winter. There is also a gas fireplace in the Living Room. Call David Brandon at 406-594-9121 or your favorite real estate professional for an appointmennt today.