Darling 5 bedroom home with views of meadows and Elk Horn mountains along with deer and elk from the spacious deck. The original log home gives the home charm along with the fireplace in the master bedroom and wood stove in the living room. Home was added on to several years ago with a kitchen and extra bedroom in the basement. Landscaped with mature trees and sweet yard. Close to the little town of Clancy and not far from Park lake.
5 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A plane flying in from Minnesota crashed early Wednesday north of Helena, leaving three people injured, officials said.
The Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday granted the request of a Helena attorney facing a formal disciplinary complaint to be placed on disabilit…
After hearing several hours of public comment, the Helena Public Schools Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to give Superintendent Rex Weltz the …
In Hailey and Jordan Hodson's lives, less has turned out to be more except when it comes to cheeseburgers.
In an email Friday, Department of Administration Director Misty Ann Giles encouraged employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and to stay home if they’re feeling sick.
Benefis Health System on Wednesday released an architectural rendering of the three-story clinic it plans to open in Helena in 2023.
A 70-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of intentionally setting fire to a residence Wednesday while people were inside.
A St. Peter’s Health spokeswoman offered good and bad news Thursday about the COVID-19 pandemic in the local area, saying vaccinations are inc…
Tests of Helena's wastewater conducted by Carroll College show the prevalence of the virus that causes COVID-19 has skyrocketed in recent weeks.
In July, the state Supreme Court ordered the Legislature to return emails it obtained in a subpoena for judges' emails.