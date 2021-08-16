5 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $350,000

Darling 5 bedroom home with views of meadows and Elk Horn mountains along with deer and elk from the spacious deck. The original log home gives the home charm along with the fireplace in the master bedroom and wood stove in the living room. Home was added on to several years ago with a kitchen and extra bedroom in the basement. Landscaped with mature trees and sweet yard. Close to the little town of Clancy and not far from Park lake.