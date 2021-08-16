 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $350,000

5 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $350,000

5 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $350,000

Darling 5 bedroom home with views of meadows and Elk Horn mountains along with deer and elk from the spacious deck. The original log home gives the home charm along with the fireplace in the master bedroom and wood stove in the living room. Home was added on to several years ago with a kitchen and extra bedroom in the basement. Landscaped with mature trees and sweet yard. Close to the little town of Clancy and not far from Park lake.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News