MONTANA MONTANA MONTANA. This home is the essence of Montana. Montana made, beautiful views, minutes from the city but far enough out of town to be considered in the country. This custom built home has so many qualities, from the etched tiles on the floor and shower door (engraved in Montana), to the 50x50 heated & insulated shop.There are 5 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms to fit your family. The etchings were crafted by a Montana artist. The exterior trim, beam work, stairs and railing are all local cut fir. Master shower has etched glass by a Helena artist, All of the landscaping rocks came from the area of construction. There is a wood burning pass through fire place between the living room and master bedroom. The large shop is insulated and finished with a 1/2 bath and separate sept
5 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $1,850,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
St. Peter's Health leadership announced Thursday the hospital is transitioning to crisis standards of care as both its intensive care unit and…
A 25-year-old East Helena man died in the custody of the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center in Helena Saturday, according to authorities.
During a Thursday joint meeting of the state Board of Public Education and Board of Regents, a BPE member called curriculum from the 1619 Project “untrue history.”
A 24-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of ramming a vehicle with his car and strangling his partner.
- Updated
“I was not expecting that this would be the thing that would nearly kill me,” Nathaniel Kaiser said.
Helena's Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Department on Wednesday proposed a phased approach to more restrictive dog behavior and leash law en…
The Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the conviction of a 25-year-old Helena man who shot and killed his girlfriend in 2017.
The 75 Afghan refugees will be arriving in Montana during the coming months, starting as soon as early October.
- Updated
A member of the public blamed the health officer for his wife's recent death due to COVID-19.
- Updated
A 19-year-old woman from Rhode Island suffered second- and third-degree burns after an incident at Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park early Thursday morning.