MONTANA MONTANA MONTANA. This home is the essence of Montana. Montana made, beautiful views, minutes from the city but far enough out of town to be considered in the country. This custom built home has so many qualities, from the etched tiles on the floor and shower door (engraved in Montana), to the 50x50 heated & insulated shop.There are 5 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms to fit your family. The etchings were crafted by a Montana artist. The exterior trim, beam work, stairs and railing are all local cut fir. Master shower has etched glass by a Helena artist, All of the landscaping rocks came from the area of construction. There is a wood burning pass through fire place between the living room and master bedroom. The large shop is insulated and finished with a 1/2 bath and separate sept
5 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $1,750,000
