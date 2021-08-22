This magnificent home has plenty for the entire family. The Master on the Main includes a bathroom with a clawfoot tub and a personal closet with your very own laundry. Walk straight out to your main level of vaulted ceilings, stone fireplace, sawn wood floors and breathtaking timbers. The gourmet kitchen has chisel-edged granite counter tops, slate backsplash, top-of-the-line appliances and spacious walk-in pantry. The lower level has 3 more bedrooms with a full bathroom and an additional laundry room. But don't stop there. The basement has an unlimited design for recreation, a room for the entire family to watch movies, a full wet bar area and if you like shooting pool there is plenty of room for a table. You can walk straight out of your basement to sit in your hot tub and enjoy your
5 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $1,649,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The case involves a Helena man who is accused of refusing to wear a face mask in a restaurant when Montana was under a statewide mandate.
An 18-year-old Helena woman has been accused of assault following a domestic disturbance.
Having ridden the “big lie” to restrict voting in Montana, why should our governor not lie again to drive a stake into the healthy education o…
With the passing of longtime Helena pillar and Butte native Joan Duncan, fellow Helenans said the town lost more than just a neighbor.
As cases of COVID-19 and related hospitalizations increase in Montana, medical leaders on Thursday asked residents to take actions to prevent …
- Updated
The body of Tatum Morell, a 23-year-old woman who went missing while hiking in the Beartooth Mountains in early July, was recovered on Sunday.
A fire broke out Monday about 10 miles north of Avon, officials said, prompting pre-evacuation notices to be issued for some area residents.
A search and rescue effort ended successfully Aug. 17 when Forest Service Law Enforcement Officer Shawn Tripp located Gloria Albright, who had…
- Updated
The vote followed a passionate hearing where commissioners and public commenters sparred over fair chase ethics, science-based wildlife management and legislative mandates.
The state has filed charges against a Plentywood man who at one-time worked as a maintenance worker at a facility for adults with disabilities…