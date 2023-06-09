The mountains are calling! Do not miss the opportunity to own a new executive home on over 3 acres in Montana City. Conveniently located five minutes from Montana City School and 10-15 minutes to town. Step into this luxurious mountain retreat with over 4000 square feet of specially curated quintessential Sussex craftsmanship including timber accents, built-ins, a gorgeous kitchen, a spa-like master suite and energy efficient windows that capture the light and views. This homes features main floor living with ample room to entertain in this open floor plan with outside spaces for your guests and family to soak in the Montana air and beauty. Expect all the bells and whistles in this Sussex home. The home is currently under construction and should be finished in late 2023 to early 2024. Please call Marta Bertoglio at 406-438-1772 or your real estate professional today.
5 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $1,599,900
