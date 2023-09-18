Your Montana dream property and home awaits. This is your chance to own 33+ acres of beautiful Montana property in the coveted 380 Elk Horn Hunting District. Million-dollar views capture the eye in every direction. Wildlife graze out your back door and frequent the natural spring located on the property. A comfortable rustic oasis awaits you indoors with a gorgeous 5 bed / 3 bath home with windows showcasing the captivating 360-degree views. Single level living is available with a lovely owner's suite on the main floor. The house is accented with treated timber and corrugated metal which adds a modern touch. Rough sewn floors complete the perfect rustic ambiance in this gem. A three-car oversized garage completes the home with lots of room for storage. A secondary ensuite is separated from the rest of the house by a view filled catwalk and provides the perfect privacy for guests. Access to hundreds of miles of public land within 1/2 mile of the property. Access to hundreds of miles of public land within 1/2 mile of the property. All this describes the glorious outdoor space, but a comfortable rustic oasis awaits you indoors with a gorgeous 5 bed / 3 bath home with windows showcasing the captivating 360-degree views. Single level living is available with a lovely owner's suite on the main floor. The living room provides incredible views of the mountains complete with a floor to ceiling fireplace. The house is accented with treated timber and corrugated metal which adds a modern touch. Rough sewn floors complete the perfect rustic ambiance in this gem. A secondary ensuite is separated from the rest of the house by a view filled catwalk and provides the perfect privacy for guests. The upstairs is finished off with the fifth bedroom and an oversized bonus room which awaits those cozy movie nights. Brand new HVAC system and air conditioning keeps the house just the right temperature, and a gorgeous fireplace adds to the coziness as the snow falls outside. A three-car oversized garage completes the home with lots of room for storage. The large dog run allows indoor access to the garage and provides a great place for the furry members of the family. The tree filled property, abundant with wildlife, is situated perfectly on the mountain to capture all Montana has to offer. This property is located within 20 minutes of the state capital of Helena and halfway between Yellowstone and Glacier Park. The Helena area boasts three lakes within a half hour drive: Canyon Ferry, Hauser and Holter. Outdoor amenities are countless. Here is your chance to own a piece of Montana. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity. Additional indoor photos coming soon. ABSOLUTELY NO DRIVEBYS PLEASE. PRIVATE ROAD TO THE HOUSE AND PERMISSION IS NEEDED. BUYERS AGENT MUST ACCOMPANY.