This is an exquisite home sits on 20 acres and is located within minutes of Helena and Clancy, Montana. The unencumbered 8642 square foot home includes 5 large bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. The views are immense from every window in the home. The gourmet kitchen, enclosed porch and stamped concrete patios are perfect for entertaining. Every room has custom touches that you do not see in a standard home. Call Tara Petersen at 406-437-8224 or your real estate professional.
5 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $1,425,000
