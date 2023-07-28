Beautiful home with quality finishes throughout tucked in to the desirable Redcliff Estates. This 5 bedroom 3-bathroom home is located on .59 acre fully landscaped and manicured lawn. High end finishes that include stoned gas fireplace, rough sawn wood floors, granite countertops, and en suite with tiled shower, walk in closet, and access to back patio. Home boasts custom finishes that include cabinets, blinds, trim as well as natural lighting that adds to the elegance and beauty of this home. Open concept home with high ceilings throughout. Additional heated room that can be used as media room, game room, and so much more. Detached shop for parking and storage with a big driveway as well. Covered stamped patio for relaxation, fully fenced backyard, and front porch that you feel peace the moment you step outside your front door. Beautiful views of Elkhorn mountains and creek running through the neighborhood. Walking distance to the school and less than a minute drive to 1-15.