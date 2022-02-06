 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $1,100,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $1,100,000

This craftsman style home sits uniquely in nature's corridor. You will enjoy the essence of Montana's outdoors, as well as breathtaking majestic Mountain views out your front window. This 5 Bedroom, 3+rooms, 3 Bath, two-level +additional entry Craftsman style home offers an open concept to all the aspects of comfort and country! Handcrafted Alder wood Kitchen & Bathroom cabinetry, granite countertops & hardwood throughout, unique handcrafted design w/tile in Master bath & upstairs bathrooms are just a few of the things that make this home perfect. Complete with RV hookup/septic drain & attached 2 car Garage you can enjoy mountain views from any area of this fabulous property. Enjoy the outdoor covered porch as elk, deer, and wildlife graze throughout your 5 acre property.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge refuses to block Montana vaccine ban

Judge refuses to block Montana vaccine ban

The lawsuit, filed by a legal office in Sidney, made several arguments that the new law violated the state Constitution's right to a “clean and healthful” environment and equal protection clause, among other claims.

Gianforte's love of cooking centers on wild game

Gianforte's love of cooking centers on wild game

It’s Tuesday night and Greg Gianforte is busy in the kitchen. It’s not unusual to find the Republican governor behind the stove cooking wild game, chopping up vegetables or making homemade pesto.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News