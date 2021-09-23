Come home to Jefferson County's favorite secret neighborhood! While surrounded by thousands of acres of public land to be used as your own Montana playground, Sheep Mountian Estates provides the privacy of Mountain-top living with a neighborly feel that is unmatched in the Helena area. Enjoy easy access to hunting, fishing, climbing, & endless recreation. This custom home built in 2013 has the character and feel you expect from the beauty surrounding: rough-sawn floors, exposed timber beams, granite counters, wrap around deck, travertine tile, and breathtaking views from every window. Excellent layout with a first floor master, two bedrooms upstairs, & two down stairs. It also has uncommon updates like geothermal heating & cooling, generac whole house generator, wine cellar,
5 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $1,095,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Helena Tuesday evening, authorities reported.
A 25-year-old East Helena man died in the custody of the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center in Helena Saturday, according to authorities.
St. Peter's Health leadership announced Thursday the hospital is transitioning to crisis standards of care as both its intensive care unit and…
During a Thursday joint meeting of the state Board of Public Education and Board of Regents, a BPE member called curriculum from the 1619 Project “untrue history.”
- Updated
“I was not expecting that this would be the thing that would nearly kill me,” Nathaniel Kaiser said.
- Updated
A member of the public blamed the health officer for his wife's recent death due to COVID-19.
The lawsuit stakes its footing on the Montana Constitution's right-to-know provision.
A 38-year-old Boulder woman who runs a Helena pawn shop has admitted to lying about gun sales and failing to keep proper records.
I have been a golfer at the Bill Roberts Municipal Course for 20 years. The present operation of the restaurant is not meeting the needs of th…
“We are seeing patients that otherwise should not be in the hospital, because they have opted not to vaccinate,” Rich Rasmussen, CEO of the Montana Hospital Association, said Monday.