5 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $1,095,000

Come home to Jefferson County's favorite secret neighborhood! While surrounded by thousands of acres of public land to be used as your own Montana playground, Sheep Mountian Estates provides the privacy of Mountain-top living with a neighborly feel that is unmatched in the Helena area. Enjoy easy access to hunting, fishing, climbing, & endless recreation. This custom home built in 2013 has the character and feel you expect from the beauty surrounding: rough-sawn floors, exposed timber beams, granite counters, wrap around deck, travertine tile, and breathtaking views from every window. Excellent layout with a first floor master, two bedrooms upstairs, & two down stairs. It also has uncommon updates like geothermal heating & cooling, generac whole house generator, wine cellar,

