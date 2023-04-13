A 42-year-old Helena man is being charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanors violation of no contact order, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.

On April 11, an officer who was patrolling noticed a man standing at the window of a vehicle at a business on the 1600 block of Prospect Avenue.

The man went inside the business, and the vehicle left the parking lot. The officer later found the same vehicle parked in an alleyway unoccupied and displaying fictitious plates. The officer returned to the business to try to locate the driver.

Inside the business were two men, one of them being Charles Allen Samoray. The officer recognized Samoray as having multiple warrants out for his arrest, and dispatch confirmed the warrants. The warrants were from failure to appear in both Municipal Court and Justice Court, according to court reports filed on Thursday.

Dispatch advised that Samoray had a no-contact order against him as well, and the protected party was the man sitting next to him. The officer had Samoray remain seated. Samoray reached into his pocket and placed an object near a gambling machine.

The officer later seized the object and did a search. Inside it were five syringes, a green glass smoking device and a plastic bag containing a white crystalline substance, which later tested presumptive positive for meth, officials said.

Samoray then ranm hitting some objects inside the business before the officer pushed him down, authorities said. Samoray was booked into the jail on Wednesday.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.