41-year-old Helena man charged with two felony counts of PFMA

From the Helena-area felony arrests: Aggravated assault and partner or family member assault series
A 41-year-old Helena man has been charged with two felony counts of partner- or family-member assault.

An officer responded Wednesday to a report of a man, Jonathan Michael Corrigan, threatening to kill everybody inside a residence.

When Corrigan drove away from the residence, everyone inside the house had barricaded themselves in a room in case he returned, said officials.

Deputies with Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office located Corrigan on Canyon Ferry Road and stopped him while the officer was driving to the residence.

Two people were inside the residence when the officer arrived and neither needed medical attention. They told the officer that Corrigan has had a drug problem for over a year using meth and Ritalin which causes him to become aggressive. One of the people told the officer that they all sleep in the same room and barricade it at night to keep Corrigan out because they’re afraid of him.

On Wednesday, Corrigan threatened to kick one of the people out of the house or else he would kill them. He said the killing “would be okay because it was God's will,” according to court reports.

He told another person in the house that if they didn’t obey his command of kicking the other person out that he would kill them too. They told officials they both believed Corrigan would kill them.

Corrigan has two prior PFMA’s on his criminal record.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Megan Michelotti can be reached at megan.michelotti@helenair.com.

