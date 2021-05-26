Volunteers needed for Governor's Cup in Helena

Volunteers play an important role in nearly every event and that certainly will be the case for the Governor’s Cup, not only when races start on June 12, but in the days leading up to the event. The annual race, presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana, relies on more than 250 volunteers every year.
Roles include stuffing race packets, assisting with packet pick-up, and handing out medals. Safety precautions will be in place for volunteers, including mask wearing and available hand sanitizing stations.
The two groups of volunteers most visible on race day are those working the water stations and serving as course guards. Both are welcome sights for runners, whether they’re well into the marathon or just finishing up the first stretch of the 5K.
Keeping runners hydrated is a labor of love for Mike McGuire, who has been overseeing water stations on the Governor’s Cup courses for more than a decade. It has meant a lot of logistics, as well as thousands of cups and hundreds of jugs of water.
This year, there will be a total of 15 water stations throughout all three races. These water stations are operated by local business and groups that coordinate with McGuire in the weeks leading up to the race. At each station, cups and water are at the ready when runners pass by. For the marathon and half marathon participants, nutrition is available in the form of energy drinks and gels.
Water stations will hand out an average of 500 cups of water, and that number can climb depending on the weather.
“I’ve been working with many of our water station hydration-nation volunteers for more than a decade,” McGuire said. “They are truly dedicated to making the race a safe and enjoyable experience for the runners. A cool drink of water and a round of applause are simple things that provide a lot of support and encouragement for all runners.”
Once they have had their thirst quenched, the other key component for a great race day experience for runners is course safety.
There are nearly 100 intersections participants will travel through on race day. It is up to volunteer course guards, and police and sheriff officers to keep runners safe. These individuals help ensure traffic stops to allow runners to go through the intersection safely.
Some course guards have been at the same intersection for years, while others enjoy moving around to different spots on the course. Race officials are extremely grateful for the volunteers who take time each year to help make sure courses are safe.