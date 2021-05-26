Volunteers needed for Governor's Cup in Helena

Volunteers play an important role in nearly every event and that certainly will be the case for the Governor’s Cup, not only when races start on June 12, but in the days leading up to the event. The annual race, presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana, relies on more than 250 volunteers every year.

Roles include stuffing race packets, assisting with packet pick-up, and handing out medals. Safety precautions will be in place for volunteers, including mask wearing and available hand sanitizing stations.

The two groups of volunteers most visible on race day are those working the water stations and serving as course guards. Both are welcome sights for runners, whether they’re well into the marathon or just finishing up the first stretch of the 5K.

Keeping runners hydrated is a labor of love for Mike McGuire, who has been overseeing water stations on the Governor’s Cup courses for more than a decade. It has meant a lot of logistics, as well as thousands of cups and hundreds of jugs of water.